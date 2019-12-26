Ghaziabad: Man beaten for asking ‘neighbour’ to walk his dog someplace else

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:16 IST

A 41-year-old resident of a highrise in Raj Nagar Extension was allegedly beaten by a group of men after he tried to stop a 22-year-old man from walking his pet dog in the parking lot outside his house—the canine’s “designated” defecation spot. The Sihani Gate police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against three suspects in this connection.

According to the complainant and victim, Kuldeep Tyagi, the incident took place on the evening of December 25 when he arrived at his ground floor flat and spotted a young man, from a different residential tower in the group housing society, roaming in his parking lot.

“I had told the man in question multiple times to not walk his pet dog in my parking lot as his dog often defecates there. When I saw him again, I told him to take his dog somewhere else. At this, the man got furious and went away hurling abusive comments. Later, his parents arrived and called me out by calling on my apartment’s intercom,” Tyagi said.

“When I went out with my wife, I found a group of six-seven men, who forcefully pulled me in a corner and started beating me up. They were armed with empty liquor bottles, rods and tubelights. They landed several blows to my head with empty glass bottles and tubelights. Hearing my cries, other residents came out and nabbed two of the men and the others fled,” he said.

According to the police, cops Tyagi suffered severe injuries to his head. Based on the complaint lodged by Tyagi, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intention to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered with IPC section of attempt to murder. The victim has suffered severe injuries to his head and other body parts. We have sought his medical reports. Based on this, we will take a decision on whether to go ahead with the IPC 307, case of convert the section to IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),” said Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2).

“The two suspects are being questioned about the sequence of events and the incident. We will be taking strict legal action once the medical reports arrive,” he added.