Ghaziabad police hunts for clues to ascertain what prompted murders-suicides

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:11 IST

The Ghaziabad police have said that despite one arrest, a dying declaration and a suicide note, they were yet to come up with a convincing reason for what may have triggered the family of five to take the extreme step on Tuesday. The police said any person who may have had any information about the goings-on of the Vasudeva household was now dead.

Gulshan Vasudeva (45) and his wife Parveen (43) had allegedly jumped from their eighth floor flat in Krishna Apra Sapphire apartments after killing their teenage children. Their employee Sanjana (26) had also jumped with them; she later died in the hospital. The family pet was also found dead in the apartment.

Though the suicide note stated that Gulshan’s brother-in-law Rakesh Verma should be held responsible for their deaths, the police said that the dispute between Vasudeva and Verma had been going on since 2015.

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested Rakesh Verma on charges of abetting suicide and said that the man was not in touch with the victims for many years now. “Verma has not been in touch with the victims since he went to jail in 2015. What actually triggered these Tuesday’s sequence of events is yet to be established as there has to be a strong causative factor,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar Singh said, adding that all people who may have know what had actually transpired are dead. “The details of the financial loss to Gulshan and Parveen at the hands of a Kolkata-based company is also not available with us in form of any documents,” the SSP said.

On Tuesday, Vasudeva’s friend Rakesh Arora—whom Vasudeva had called, showed his dead children and the suicide note on the wall before committing suicide—had said the victim had received a message that officials of the Kolkata-based firm he had invested in had run away with the money and Vasudeva had reportedly lost about ₹80-₹90 lakh. This was in addition to the ₹1.09 crore he had invested in Verma’s real estate business.

“We can surely say that the three adult victims were adamant to end their lives. The investigation is on in the case and the motive will be clearly established. For now, we know that the deaths were a result of \financial hardship as Gulshan’s business was not doing well. But what led to such dire situation is yet to be conclusively known,” the SSP added.

When approached, Gulshan’s brother Devendra Vasudev declined to comment on what may have led to the deaths. “We are ourselves shocked and don’t know how it happened. We did not know much about their lives or relationships,” he replied.

The last rites of the bodies of Vasudeva, his wives and two children were performed at Hindon cremation ground by his brother Devendra, who also lodged an FIR in the case. “My brother has taken the step as a result of financial crisis and cheating by Rakesh Verma and as a result he murdered his children and committed suicide along with his wives...” the FIR said.

Meanwhile, Sanjana’s brother Mohammad Firoz arrived in Ghaziabad to take body of sister, Vasudev’s business associate. “I have come to take the body of my sister and we will be performing her last rites as per our customs. She was one of eight siblings and our mother has fallen ill since she heard about the suicide,” he said, adding that his sister had married to Vasudeva a year and a half ago and had changed her name from Gulshan to Sanjana.

“She had been working with him for past 7-8 years and about one and half years ago, she told us that she had performed a court marriage with Vasudeva. She did not give us any documents of her marriage. She told us that she was happy. His first wife also treated her very well,” Firoz said.

SSP Ghaziabad said, “We don’t have any documentary evidence which could indicate whether Vasudeva and Sanjana were married or not.”