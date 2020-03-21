Ghaziabad readies for ‘Janta Curfew’, residents’ bodies say can’t curb individual freedom

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:50 IST

As Ghaziabad prepares for the ‘Janta Curfew’ Sunday, the office-beaers of various residents’ ewlfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) have advised their respective members not to overreact to the Covid-19 outbreak. They said some high-rises in the city have issued directions Saturday restricting the entry of domestic helps and visitors in the coming days in view of the government advocating social distancing to curb the spread of the disease.

“The RWAs or AOAs can only request or advise residents and cannot restrict individual freedom by issuing directions, if any. Domestic helps are an inseparable part of the workforce in high-rises. The associations, instead of asking residents to send helps on leave, should make arrangements for proper sanitisation and adopt the use of infrared digital thermometers to enure that no one with fever enters the society,” said colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of flat owners’ federation.

“There are flats where only senior citizens reside and such residents can’t do without the help of domestic helps and relatives. So associations must make arrangements for sanitisation and screening of all who enter the society. The associations cannot forcibly stop anyone,” he said.

Alok Kumar, founder members of the Federation of Association of Apartment Owners, also said associations should not issue such directions which interfere with individual freedom.

“In case such directions cause inconvenience to any resident, associations must make arrangements to help them. Social distancing must be practised, but sanitisation procedures must also be put in place,” Kumar said.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

The police said any resident facing issues can call up the police emergency number for help.

“The RWAs can issue advisories and request residents to take up measures which can help prevent the spread of coronavirus. In case any family or resident needs help, they can call on the police emergency number. The associations should not overreact. We have 30 teams of five personnel each who will remain deployed during the ‘Janta Curfew’ Sunday. We will not impose any restriction on the movement of individuals but will advise them to avoid non-essential outings. However, in case there is a gathering, we will definitely intervene to stop the public assembly,” Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), said.

The 30 teams have been provided with safety kits and personal protection kits and will work under the chief fire officer who is the nodal officer with respective circle officers as assistant nodal officers.

“The police are already present on roads and in markets and all police vans will be moving around with sirens and hooters. This will ensure that people are aware of the police presence on roads,” Mishra said.

In pursuance to the Prime Minister’s ‘Janta Curfew’ call, the Ghaziabad city will shut its malls, multiplexes, major markets as well as closure of roadways bus services Sunday.

The district administration spokesperson also issued a statement Saturday and said the Ghaziabad district court will remain closed from March 23 to March 28 and only remand-related work will be taken up.