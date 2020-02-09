Girl, family booked for criminal conspiracy in molestation case against DIG

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:13 IST

The family of a minor girl, who lodged a molestation case against a deputy inspector general (DIG) Nishikant More, was on Thursday booked on charges of criminal conspiracy.

The girl’s father, mother, brother and her friend had, on December 21, 2019, alleged that More’s driver, Rakesh Gaikwad, had kidnapped the 17-year-old.

The incident took place in Kharghar around 9.30pm, when Gaikwad was waiting for More in the police vehicle.

“I was waiting below More’s building when they [the girl’s father and other family members] surrounded the car asking about their daughter. I was clueless, and could not understand what was happening,” Gaikwad said in his complaint.

The girl’s brother pulled out the keys and broke the name plate, all the while recording a video. Her father got the mob to check the vehicle, Gaikwad alleged.

Police officers said they have ample technical evidence to prove that the girl’s father was in touch with her, even though they claimed she was kidnapped.

The girl, her father, mother, brother, and her friend have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, defamation and assaulting a public servant.

They are also booked under sections 3 (penalty for causing disaffection) and 4 (saving of acts done by police associations and other persons for certain offences) of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922.

On December 26, last year, the family had accused More of inappropriately touching the 17-year-old girl at her birthday party.

Taloja police had booked More under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act based on the complaint filed by the girl’s family.

Later, on January 8, the girl went missing, leaving behind a ‘suicide note’ blaming the DIG for her decision to take her own life. However, she was traced to Dehradun with her 20-year-old friend, and they were brought back a week later. Police then arrested her friend under sections of Pocso Act for sexual assault.The Bombay high court granted More interim protection from arrest till February 17.