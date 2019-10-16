e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

GMDA to clean toxic water of Badshahpur drain with phytoremediation

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:26 IST
Dhananjay Jha
Dhananjay Jha
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will clean the highly toxic water of Badshahpur and Najafgarh drains with phytoremediation method to improve quality of water that currently is polluting the river Yamuna. The process is likely to start from the next week.

A GMDA official familiar with the matter said the phytoremediation is a process in which various types of plants are used to remove contamination in the water. However, it is a temporary solution as advised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the official said.

A little less than 1km of Najafgarh drain falls in the Gurugram district where tail end of Badshahpur drain meets.

“From the next week, we will grow weeds/plants in the water for a time period of two to three months. However, it may be difficult in the running water of the drains. So, we will create enclosures at places to contain plants or weed,” said the official.

The NGT in its order on September 11 strongly recommended the phytoremediation process for the open drains from January next year only as temporary solution.

For permanent solution, the green tribunal has fixed a deadline of December 2020 for the Haryana government to make a plan to treat the sewage of the city by creating adequate sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, said, “We are on the job to construct STPs of 90 million gallons daily (MGD) at three different places in the city to cater to the city’s demand. Meanwhile, following the NGT directions, we will do phytoremediation of Badshahpur and Najafgarh drains on the Gurugram-Delhi border to reduce contamination.”

The GMDA has to submit a report (action plan) to the Haryana chief secretary office, which will review the action plan on Friday in Chandigarh as per NGT directions.

The NGT’s direction had come in a four-year-long case between Manoj Mishra versus state of Haryana regarding discharge of polluted water to Yamuna through various drains and through Najafgarh drain in Gurugram.

The state’s two cities — Gurugram and Faridabad — were on NGT radar for discharging polluted water to Yamuna for years. The bench had turned down affidavit of the Haryana government in which it had sought time till December 2023 for permanent solution.

As per an affidavit of the GMDA in January this year, the city discharges 80 to 100 MLD untreated water daily that leads to Yamuna via Badshahpur and Najafgarh drains.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 23:26 IST

top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities