Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.13 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 2, 2024 28.45 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 28.07 °C Heavy intensity rain July 4, 2024 25.55 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 25.4 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 27.63 °C Heavy intensity rain July 7, 2024 27.81 °C Heavy intensity rain July 8, 2024 25.34 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.03 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.91 °C Light rain Chennai 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.3 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Goa today, on July 1, 2024, is 27.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.13 °C and 28.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.11 °C and 28.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 65.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024

