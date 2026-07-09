Qubo says its new AI cameras can detect intruders before it's too late; Dashcam Pro 2K also debuts

The biggest announcement at the event was Qubo's new range of AI Guard-powered smart security cameras. Unlike conventional CCTV cameras that primarily record footage, the new models are designed to detect suspicious activity and take preventive action.

The announcements reflect Qubo's broader strategy of moving beyond connected devices towards products that can actively respond to security threats rather than simply record them.

Qubo on Monday expanded its smart security portfolio with a new lineup of AI-powered security cameras and the new Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear) at its Connected World 2026 event. The Hero Group-backed brand also introduced its proprietary AI Guard technology, which will power its latest security cameras and gradually expand across its dashcam lineup.

Using AI, the cameras can detect people and send instant alerts. Supported outdoor models can also automatically activate built-in spotlights and sirens to help deter potential intruders. They also support secure cloud backup, so recordings remain accessible even if the camera is tampered with.

According to Qubo, AI Guard will be integrated into all new security cameras, positioning them as active home security devices rather than passive surveillance systems.

Dual-Channel Dashcam Targets Everyday Drivers Qubo also introduced the Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear), expanding its automotive portfolio with a more affordable dual-channel option.

The dashcam records up to 2K Quad HD from the front camera, while the rear camera captures Full HD footage, enabling simultaneous front-and-rear recording. It also borrows several features from Qubo's premium dashcams.