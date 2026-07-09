Qubo says its new AI cameras can detect intruders before it's too late; Dashcam Pro 2K also debuts
The Hero Group-backed brand says its new AI-powered cameras can detect suspicious activity and respond in real time, alongside a new dual-channel dashcam.
Qubo on Monday expanded its smart security portfolio with a new lineup of AI-powered security cameras and the new Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear) at its Connected World 2026 event. The Hero Group-backed brand also introduced its proprietary AI Guard technology, which will power its latest security cameras and gradually expand across its dashcam lineup.
The announcements reflect Qubo's broader strategy of moving beyond connected devices towards products that can actively respond to security threats rather than simply record them.
From Recording Incidents to Preventing Them
The biggest announcement at the event was Qubo's new range of AI Guard-powered smart security cameras. Unlike conventional CCTV cameras that primarily record footage, the new models are designed to detect suspicious activity and take preventive action.
Using AI, the cameras can detect people and send instant alerts. Supported outdoor models can also automatically activate built-in spotlights and sirens to help deter potential intruders. They also support secure cloud backup, so recordings remain accessible even if the camera is tampered with.
According to Qubo, AI Guard will be integrated into all new security cameras, positioning them as active home security devices rather than passive surveillance systems.
Dual-Channel Dashcam Targets Everyday Drivers
Qubo also introduced the Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear), expanding its automotive portfolio with a more affordable dual-channel option.
The dashcam records up to 2K Quad HD from the front camera, while the rear camera captures Full HD footage, enabling simultaneous front-and-rear recording. It also borrows several features from Qubo's premium dashcams.
These include a supercapacitor for improved durability in extreme temperatures and a G-Sensor that automatically locks footage during a collision. The dashcam also offers built-in Wi-Fi and supports microSD cards of up to 1TB.
AI Guard is currently available on the Dashcam 4G Live, with the rest of Qubo's dashcam portfolio expected to receive the technology over the coming months.
AI Becomes the Centrepiece of Qubo's Security Strategy
Rather than positioning AI as an add-on feature, Qubo is making it central to its next-generation security products. Speaking at the event, Founder and CEO Nikhil Rajpal said the company's goal is to develop products that proactively protect homes and vehicles rather than function solely as recording devices.
Alongside the product launches, Qubo said it crossed ₹350 crore in annual revenue during the last financial year and has sold more than 2.5 million devices since its inception. The latest launches also highlight the company's focus on AI-powered security across homes and vehicles. Rather than simply recording incidents, its cameras are increasingly designed to detect, respond to, and help prevent them in real time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More