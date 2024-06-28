Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.21 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 29, 2024 27.93 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 25.2 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 26.55 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 28.04 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 28.27 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 25.33 °C Heavy intensity rain July 5, 2024 24.38 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.49 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.16 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.61 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 30.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Goa today, on June 28, 2024, is 26.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 27.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 28.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.