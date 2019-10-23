Goel Ganga takes over pending Kharadi realty project

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:35 IST

PUNE Darode Jog Realtors’s project in Kharadi has been taken over by Goel Ganga Landmarks, a subsidiary of Goel Ganga Developments.

The project is taken over with the consent of the clients of phase I, ICICI Bank and the existing developer, with all stakeholders showing support to make the deal a success, said a statement issued by Goel Ganga developers on Wednesday.

Phase-I of the project could not be completed as per schedule, hence, in consultation and with the consent of all stake holders, and under guidance of Maha-Rera, this project has been taken over by Goel Ganga Developments group led by Subhash Goel.

“The group hopes to deliver the possession of Phase I of the project along with completion of all the amenities as per the commitments given to Rera authorities and the existing customers once all formalities are completed. ICICI Bank showed full support by staying on as our financial partners in the project,” said Subhash Goel.

The group plans to undertake the next phase of the project, naming it Ganga Serio, which will have three residential towers with 2 and 3 BHK units.

Goel Ganga Developments has so far delivered more than 35 million sq.ft. of residential and commercial development spread across East, West, North and South of Pune city.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:35 IST