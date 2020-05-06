e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Good news: After steady rise, no fresh case in Ludhiana

Good news: After steady rise, no fresh case in Ludhiana

Suspected patients who tested negative being shifted out of government quarantine centres

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police dispersing curfew violators gathered at Meena Bazaar in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Police dispersing curfew violators gathered at Meena Bazaar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

After consistent increase in Covid-19 cases since April 29 that have now mounted to 124, the district reported to fresh case on Wednesday.

Among the 124 patients, six patients have been discharged, while five have succumbed to the disease.

On Tuesday, 14 new cases were confirmed in the district.

Meanwhile, suspected Covid-19 patients who have tested negative are being shifted to their respective villages from the isolation centre set up at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students in Ludhiana.

They have been directed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

On Wednesday, five people were sent to Jugiana village in the presence of MC additional commissioner-cum-nodal officer Sanyam Aggarwal and Ludhiana (West) sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amrinder Singh Malhi.

Aggarwal said 247 people, who were either asymptomatic or had few symptoms were isolated at the schools, of which 22 students, who had returned from Kota in Rajasthan, had been moved to the quarantine centre at Parker House on the Punjab Agricultural University campus.

Another 40 people have been shifted to their villages.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had ordered that people returning from other states will remain quarantined in government isolation centres for 14 days.

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities