Good news: After steady rise, no fresh case in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 06, 2020 21:08 IST

After consistent increase in Covid-19 cases since April 29 that have now mounted to 124, the district reported to fresh case on Wednesday.

Among the 124 patients, six patients have been discharged, while five have succumbed to the disease.

On Tuesday, 14 new cases were confirmed in the district.

Meanwhile, suspected Covid-19 patients who have tested negative are being shifted to their respective villages from the isolation centre set up at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students in Ludhiana.

They have been directed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

On Wednesday, five people were sent to Jugiana village in the presence of MC additional commissioner-cum-nodal officer Sanyam Aggarwal and Ludhiana (West) sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amrinder Singh Malhi.

Aggarwal said 247 people, who were either asymptomatic or had few symptoms were isolated at the schools, of which 22 students, who had returned from Kota in Rajasthan, had been moved to the quarantine centre at Parker House on the Punjab Agricultural University campus.

Another 40 people have been shifted to their villages.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had ordered that people returning from other states will remain quarantined in government isolation centres for 14 days.