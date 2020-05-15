Good news as tricity reports 39 Covid-19 recoveries, Mohali leads with 35

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:18 IST

Friday was a red-letter day for the tricity in these times of gloom and doom with 39 patients recovering from Covid-19, the highest number since the first case was reported on March 18.

In a tragic development, however, a 35-year-old Bapu Dham resident suspected of having contracted the virus after he complained of breathlessness died while being admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh. He was screened while waiting to board a bus for Uttarakhand at the Sector 17 ISBT.

His samples have been taken and reports are awaited.

Mohali led the tricity in reporting the highest recoveries at 35, followed by Chandigarh with three and Panchkula with one even as the sister cities did not report a single positive case.

With this, the tricity’s recovery rate climbed to an encouraging 48% with 154 persons cured out of 321 infected as against the country’s average recovery rate at 34% till date.

So far, six deaths, three each from Chandigarh and Mohali have been recorded.

ALL MOHALI CASES DISCHARGED FROM GIAN SAGAR HOSPITAL

Mohali’s 35 patients were released from Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, which discharged 60 patients in all on Friday. Under the new revised discharge guidelines issued by the Punjab health department, all asymptomatic patients are sent home after 10 days of admission in a Covid care facility. They will be home-quarantined for seven days and be monitored regularly by health department teams

With 95 recoveries from 105 positive cases, the district now has a recovery rate of 91% and only seven active cases.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said the hospital, which admitted patients from three districts, including Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar, discharged eight other patients from Fathehgarh Sahib and 17 from Rupnagar.

Dr SPS Goraya, medical superintendent of the hospital said, “Since March 25, today was the day when we discharged the highest number of Covid-19 patients. We are happy that they have recovered. Our frontline doctors and medical staff ensured that the patients were kept in good humour.”

CHANDIGARH RECOVERY COUNT NOW 40

With three patients discharged from Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research the city’s recovery count went up to 40 out of 191 confirmed patients and the recovery rate to 20.9%. No fresh case was recorded for the second consecutive day.

A 79-year-old woman from Sector 38, the oldest so far in the city, a nine-year-old girl from Sector 30 and a 67-year-old man from Sector 15 were among the cases. The man, however, was referred to another department for treatment of other ailments.

In Panchkula, with the discharge of one more person on Friday, the recovery rate in the district went up to 76 %, taking recoveries to 19 out of 25 cases in the district. However, two fresh cases were also reported on Friday.

With inputs from Chandigarh