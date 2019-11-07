Goodwin Jewellers: Customers in Navi Mumbai have lost ₹8cr

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:18 IST

The APMC police, who registered a cheating case against the owners of Goodwin Jewellers, have so far recorded the statements of 240 complainants, who have collectively lost around ₹8 crore.

The APMC police last week booked the proprietors of Goodwin Jewellers — Sunil Kumar and Sudheesh Kumar — under sections 420, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating, along with sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999.

Officers said the matter is under investigation by the APMC police station. The police said they have not made any seizures yet and once the statements of all complainants are recorded, further course of action will be decided.

On October 22, the Goodwin owners shut down 12 stores in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Dombivli, Ambernath and Pune, stating that stock-clearing work would take place for two days.

However, after the Goodwin stores did not open for four days, panicked investors started approaching the police and protesting outside the stores.

The brothers are currently absconding.