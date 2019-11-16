Gorakhpur has got rid of mosquitoes, mafia under BJP rule: CM

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:21 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed his government for what he described as ‘an improved law and order situation’.

Twenty years ago, Gorakhpur was infamous for machchar (mosquito) and mafia but now the city had got rid of both under the BJP regime.

“Recall the time 20 years ago, when the city was infamous for two things — macchar and mafia. Now, both of them are finished,” said Adityanath who had represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha five times in a row since 1998 before he became the chief minister and was elected to the UP Legislative Council.

The chief minister made the comment at a function where he laid the foundation stone of the new Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation building on Saturday. While the new building will conform to Vastu, the old one will house a museum showcasing the history of the municipal body. The chief minister also asked the corporation officials to make the local body financially independent by commercialising its assets so that it is capable of paying salaries on time to it employees and completing pending projects.

For this, he asked officials to increase the GMC’s income by undertaking commercial use of its properties without imposing any new taxes on people.

The CM also directed the municipal commissioner to appoint a nodal officer in each ward, who will be tasked with the responsibility to ensure that roads of a good quality are constructed in time-bound manner and last for 10 to 12 years.

The CM inaugurated 53 projects worth Rs 55.47 crore and laid the foundation stone of 127 projects worth Rs 182.65 crore.

The chief minister also said seven districts, including Gorakhpur, were included for Smart City projects.

He said major projects like AIIMS-Gorakhpur and fertiliser factory had ushered in development in Gorakhpur.

700 electric buses in UP to deal with pollution

: Urban development minister Ashutosh Tanod on Saturday said the state government has placed an order for procurement of 700 electric buses, the operation of which will deal effectively with the rising pollution.

Tandon was speaking as special guest during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new GMC building in the presence of the CM on Saturday.

“These electric buses, the charging points of which are being set up across the state, will provide easy commute , besides cutting air and sound pollution.”