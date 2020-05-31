e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Government offices in Himachal to function with 100% staff from Monday

Government offices in Himachal to function with 100% staff from Monday

The order will not be applicable to offices located in the containment zones and educational institutions. All educational institutions will continue to remain closed till June 15.

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
(HT File)
         

The government offices in Himachal Pradesh will function with 100% staff from Monday onwards, an order issued by additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman on Sunday stated.

The order will not be applicable to offices located in the containment zones and educational institutions. All educational institutions will continue to remain closed till June 15.

Earlier, the government offices were operating with 50% staff. Timings of arrival and departure of employees will be staggered to prevent overcrowding. The first group will arrive at 10:00am and leave at 5:00pm. The second group will arrive at 10:30am and leave at 5:30pm.

“Provision of thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser will be made at all entry and exit points,” the order reads.

Electronic modes of communication will be adopted to optimum use. Frequent sanitisation of the entire workplace, common facilities and points that come in human contact will be done and wearing of face masks will be mandatory. In-charge of the workplace will ensure proper social distancing.

“Employees who develop flu-like symptoms, fever or respiratory problem may be advised to proceed on paid leave and get the prescribed treatment/home quarantine. Pregnant women and employees with underlying medical conditions may be advised to take extra precaution,” the order states.

Those having Covid-19 symptoms will be sent to the treatment facility or institutional quarantine, marked for the purpose, in consultation with the local administration. Use of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all employees.

Employees have also been advised not to believe and spread rumours.

top news
Delhi records highest one-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, tally past 19k
Delhi records highest one-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, tally past 19k
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Maharashtra, Gujarat on pre-cyclone alert as Nisarga likely to form over Arabian Sea
Maharashtra, Gujarat on pre-cyclone alert as Nisarga likely to form over Arabian Sea
200 special trains to run from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1
200 special trains to run from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1
In Maharashtra’s Mission Begin Again, shops, markets allowed to open on odd-even basis
In Maharashtra’s Mission Begin Again, shops, markets allowed to open on odd-even basis
Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home
Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home
Xiaomi increases price of select Redmi phones in India
Xiaomi increases price of select Redmi phones in India
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In