Governor gives cash reward to R-Day participants of NCC, NSS from Haryana

Governor gives cash reward to R-Day participants of NCC, NSS from Haryana

A spokesperson added 31 NCC cadets and nine NSS volunteers participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26, 2020

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Chandigarh Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Tuesday honoured NCC cadets and NSS volunteers of Haryana who had participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi with a cheque of ₹21,000 each. The governor also announced an additional ₹5,100 reward to all the NCC and NSS Republic Day camp participants of this year from the state. During the ‘samman samaroh’ organised at Raj Bhawan to felicitate the NCC and NSS cadets, governor Arya called upon the youth to get training of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) to inculcate discipline and leadership qualities.

A spokesperson added 31 NCC cadets and nine NSS volunteers participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26, 2020. Among the participants were 10 girls cadets of the NCC, Haryana. Similarly, nine volunteers of the NSS, including four girls, were also honoured. The governor congratulated Chetan Gupta, an NSS volunteer from Hisar, who led the NSS contingent in the Republic Day Parade.

The governor added that the motto of the NCC is “unity and discipline”, while the motto of the NSS is “not me but you”. These two institutions work on morals and motivate youth towards social service. Sharing his student-life experiences, Arya said that he had also been an NCC cadet.

Education minister Kanwar Pal, who was also present, added more facilities would be provided to such cadets and NCC and NSS would be popularised among the youth.

cities