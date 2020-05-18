e-paper
Govt evacuates 57,648 J&K residents through Lakhanpur

As per the detailed break-up, 2,782 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 17 to May 18, while 850 passengers have reached today in the fifth special train in Jammu besides 519 passengers have reached Udhampur railway station from Tamil Nadu.

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The administration has evacuated 57,648 residents of J&K, stranded in various other states and UTs in the wake of coronavirus enforced lockdown, through Lakhanpur besides bringing back about 12,825 people through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations.

As per the detailed break-up, 2,782 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 17 to May 18, while 850 passengers have reached today in the fifth special train in Jammu besides 519 passengers have reached Udhampur railway station from Tamil Nadu.

So far, five trains have reached Jammu with a total of 4,618 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 8,207 passengers have reached Udhampur in nine special trains, so far.

As per the official communiqué, of 57,648 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till May 18, including 12,734 from Punjab; 19,308 from Himachal Pradesh, 21 from Andhra Pardesh, 5,370 from Delhi, 1,205 from Gujarat, 2,147 from Rajasthan, 3,428 from Haryana, 110 from Chattisgarh, 2,955 from Uttarakhand, 462 from Maharashtra, 3,719 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Odisha, 100 from Assam and 892 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 865 from Chandigarh, 635 from Telangana, 7 from Karnataka, 32 from Chennai, 236 from Bihar, 19 from West Bengal, 26 from Jharkhand and 3,247 from other states and UTs.

Meanwhile, the government has also arranged Covid special train for residents stranded in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the train service from Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Rajasthan is at its advanced stage while for North East and states in East the process is on. Also, the train service from J&K to different parts of the country would start from May 19.

