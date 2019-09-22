Govt must first learn from IIM how to keep cows off highways: Akhilesh

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:30 IST

Taking a swipe at the BJP government for its “Leadership Development Programme” for the chief minister and his cabinet at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday the government must learn from the institute how to prevent cows and bulls straying on the highways.

Akhilesh said this on the sidelines of an event held by the party to pay tributes to socialist thinker and SP leader late Mohan Singh.

“Now, the government tenure is past halfway mark and the countdown has begun. If they wanted to have such a mentoring session, they should have had done at the onset of the tenure. They should have sought tips from the IIM on how to conceive projects and complete them on time. Look how we had conceived and accomplished the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in such a short time where Air Force landed its Sukhoi combat jets at the inauguration,” said Akhilesh.

“The government is earning crores from the expressways. I have heard that they are earning ₹1.50 crore per day. How about the quality and maintenance of highways? They must learn from the IIM how cows and bulls can be kept off the highways. This is the biggest problem in the state as of now and management of the problem is what they should have learnt from the IIM,” said Akhilesh adding, “If they cannot learn from IIM how to make quality roads then they must make way for the SP. We will teach them how to make an expressway in 21 months flat.”

“I urge IIM professors to explain to the BJP government how Gomti River Front can be a turned into a great business model and attract tourism. It has a great potential to generate employment. I had dreamt of installing world’s best fountain at the Front,” said Akhilesh highlighting that the Gomti River Front was one of the big-ticket projects of his government.

Uttar Pradesh ministers on Sunday completed the leadership programme spread over three Sundays.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:30 IST