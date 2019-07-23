Govt plans 14-digit family ID for every household

Gurugram The state government’s ambitious project, Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID), a 14-digit unique identity card for more than 54 lakh households in the state, will be officially rolled out on July 25, with the launch of a portal to verify and upgrade the database of all the households in the state.

The family ID will help in the delivery of over 350 citizen-centric schemes running in the state, government officials said.

TSVN Prasad, additional chief secretary, finance and planning, said, “On July 25, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be inaugurating the official website for the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme in Chandigarh.”

The Parivar Pehchan Patra was announced by the chief minister on January 2. Based on the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011, the database of about 46 lakh families has already been prepared. According to the government data, the population of over 2.5 crore, which is approximately 54 lakh households, will be covered through this exercise.

In the initial stage, the database of seven lakh government employees will be taken into consideration for the portal.

Rajiv Bhardwaj, additional director, economic and statistical analysis department, said, “Currently, the family details of government employees will be verified. Since the details are already available and fed into the portal, employees need to only authenticate it.”

In a letter dated May 1, from the economic and statistical analysis department to all districts, which is in the public domain, the department has asked all the government employees to update their family details, which have already been fed into the family ID portal.

In case the details are not present, the government employees will have to fill in the details along with their Aadhaar details and mobile number of each member. The employees were to upload and update the family details online by May 10.

Although the officials did not share the timeline for initiating the process for rest of the households, they said that multiple centres will be set up in every district to verify the data. “For data verification of rest of the households, each district will have 500 centres, including in the existing government offices such as Atal Sewa Kendra, Saral Centres, tehsil and panchayat offices. Meanwhile, additional centres will also be established, where people can come for verification and update details of the family members. People can get their family details verified and updated at these centres so that there is no error in the database,” Bhardwaj said.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, said, “The process will be completed in seven to eight phases and multiple teams will be formed for helping to feed the data in the family ID portal. Through media, we will inform the masses about the nearby centres they can visit for verification. The administration will set up authentication centres in Atal Sewa Kendra, Saral Centres, tehsil and panchayat office, gas agencies, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes. “

