Muzaffarnagar , Taking an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party without naming it, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused it of "promoting nepotism". Govts in UP before 2017 promoted nepotism in recruitment drives: Adityanath

He was in Muzaffarnagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 423 projects worth over ₹951 crore, as well as attend the Rozgar Mela organised here by the government.

He said, "In recruitment drives conducted before 2017, previous governments failed to adhere to established rules, as their objective was to promote nepotism. However, the recruitment process is now being implemented with complete transparency."

According to him, in 2017, the state possessed the capacity to train only 3,000 police personnel. "Last year alone, we recruited 60,244 police personnel," he said.

The chief minister said these young recruits, which include a significant number from Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat, are currently undergoing training at centres located within the state.

Their training is scheduled to conclude on April 20 and thereafter, they will have officially joined the Uttar Pradesh Police force, he said.

He also said that as he walked through the Rozgar Mela, he observed the radiance on the faces of the local youth.

"When a newfound confidence shines upon the face of a young person, that confidence serves as a symbol of India's future. It brings me happiness to see our farmers smiling. It brings me happiness to know that our daughters and sisters are safe. This very confidence constitutes the cornerstone for the construction of a 'New India'," the chief minister said.

Our foremost priority is to empower every young individual with skills and to ensure that every hand finds work by integrating traditional technologies with emerging ones, he said.

He added that inauguration and foundation stone-laying for development projects worth ₹951 crore have been done for the district of Muzaffarnagar.

These initiatives include state-of-the-art facilities such as a 'Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Training' where young people will receive instruction in modern disciplines such as artificial intelligence, robotics, drone technology, and 3D printing, he said.

While today's youth are well-versed in using smartphones, if they master the industrial applications of these advanced technologies, their demand will soar both within the country and globally, thereby opening up superior employment opportunities for them, Adityanath said, adding that with this specific objective in mind, new initiatives have been launched.

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