Gr Noida: Two more held for killing of lawyer over property dispute

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 00:10 IST

Greater Noida: Police on Thursday arrested two prime suspects in connection with the murder of lawyer Fateh Mohammad Khan in Greater Noida. The suspects had murdered Khan, 50, over ₹125 crore property disputes on December 17, the police said.

The suspects were identified as Rakesh Kumar Singh, 35, a resident of Rabupura in Greater Noida, and Mohammad Shamim, 32, a resident of Siddhartha Nagar in UP. Shamim was presently living in Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested two persons, including a sharpshooter, in the case.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that on Wednesday night Sector Beta 2 police had arrested a sharpshooter, Sanjeev, 35, alias Sonu, a resident of Hathras, and conspirator Subhash,37, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad. They had revealed the names of two main conspirators who were arrested on Thursday, he said.

Khan, a native of Rabupura, had shifted to Greater Noida’s Sector 36 with his family. Khan was killed at 10am when he was walking to meet a client at Dadri Tehsil. Khan had received three bullet injuries and was declared brought dead at a private hospital.

Police said that Khan was involved in disputed properties worth Rs 125 crore. “He was involved in 100 acre land worth Rs 36 crore in Muradpur village. In this case, he had dispute with Rakesh Kumar Singh. In another case, Subhash had disputed with Khan,” the DCP said.

The investigation showed that there was also a 2,200 square metre disputed plot in Greater Noida Sector 44. Khan had collaborated with Shamim to fight the legal case jointly. Recently, Khan got the property registered in his name and Shamim was not given his share. Shamim had developed a grudge against him, the police said.

All the three suspects hired a contract killer Sanjeev, and held a meeting at a shopping mall in Noida on December 17. Later, the suspects dropped the sharpshooter outside Khan’s house the same day, when the lawyer was killed,” the DCP said.

Police have already registered a case of murder against the suspects under Section 302 of IPC. All the four suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.