Greater Mohali authority gives preference to women, elderly for residential plots at Eco City-2

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:58 IST

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has launched a housing scheme at Eco City-2 in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), and is giving preference to senior citizens and women for allotment of residential plots.

The last date to apply for the 289 plots is January 14. The scheme brochure is already on sale for ₹100 at leading banks and single-window service counters at GMADA/PUDA Bhawan in Sector 62, Mohali.

“The allotment will be done through draw of lots. The first draw will be conducted for senior citizens (above the age of 60), and then for women. If any plot still remains, another draw will be held for general category,” said GMADA additional chief administrator Rajesh Dhiman.

“We have ensured that the plots are in close proximity to Medicity, where senior citizens can get immediate medical assistance,” said another senior official. The site is situated on a 200-foot-wide road and is also well-connected to the PGIMER, Panjab University and the international airport.

How to apply and make payments

The complete form along with earnest money and ₹1,000 non-refundable application fee is to be submitted as a demand draft in favour of the estate officer, GMADA, payable at the stations mentioned in the brochure, at any of the branches of the banks associated in the scheme on or before January 14, 2021.

People can also apply online by visiting gmada.gov.in and make online payment too.

While 10% of the reserve price is to be deposited as earnest money along with the application, 15% of the payment has to be done within 30 days of issuance of the letter of intent (LoI) along with extra 2% cancer cess.

Applicants can get 5% rebate on the remaining 75% if they make lumpsum payment within 60 days from the date of issuance of the LoI. Otherwise, the payment can be made in six half-yearly equated instalments along with interest at the rate of 9% compounded annually per annum. The first instalment will become due after six months from the date of issuance of the LoI.