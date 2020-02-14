e-paper
Greater Noida: Man kills friend for not putting salt on guava

Greater Noida: Man kills friend for not putting salt on guava

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a friend for not “putting salt on guava” in Dankaur on January 24.

The suspect Lala alias Sataveer killed Vipin Nagar, 32, of Mohammadpur village in Dankaur, and left the body in a locked up room at a guava garden, and fled the spot. Police said the two persons were drunk when the murder took place.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said a complaint was filed by Sanjay, the caretaker of the garden. “The caretaker noticed a foul smell from the locked room in the garden on January 27. The body was found after it had started decomposing. A police team along with forensic experts reached the spot and collected evidence. Primary investigation revealed that the victim’s face was crushed with a blunt object,” he said. Later, the victim’s identity was established.

Dankaur police registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC against the unknown person.

During investigation, it was revealed that Nagar was last seen travelling with his friend Lala on a motorcycle. The duo was petty criminals and they had been to jail on charges of stealing a few months ago. Police launched a search for Lala, who had been on the run since the incident.

On Friday, police arrested Lala near Kherli canal and during interrogation, he confessed to the murder on January 24. “The duo was together on the night of January 23 at Lala’s brother-in-law Subhash Chand’s house. They had drinks and wanted more alcohol. Subhash gave them ₹500 and asked them to drink elsewhere. They reached the guava garden and again started drinking and eating guavas,” a police officer said.

The two persons fought with each other after Nagar refused to put salt on the guava they were eating. Lala attacked Nagar with the knife he was using to cut guava. He also smashed Nagar’s face with a brick and killed him. The suspect fled the spot after throwing the brick in a farm nearby. The bloodstained brick has been recovered by the police.

The suspect was sent to jail after being produced before the court.

