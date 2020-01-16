Greater Noida: Two brandish gun at security guards, arrested

cities

The police arrested two persons for allegedly brandishing a gun at the security personnel deployed at the first avenue in Gaur City Tuesday night.

The suspects have been identified as Neeraj and his cousin Vishal Chaudhury. The police said Neeraj is a resident of the same society and had brought his father’s gun to threaten the security personnel after his car was stopped for checking.

Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police said Neeraj and Vishal had reached Gaur City in a car around 11.40 pm Tuesday. “The car did not have a sticker of the housing society. The security guards thought the two were outsiders and stopped them at the gate for checking. They two were under the influence of alcohol. They lost their cool and started fighting with the security guard,” Chauhan said.

According to the police, a security guard, Lokendra Singh, received injuries in the incident after which he raised an alarm for help. Some other security personnel then reached the spot to rescue him.

Chauhan said the two suspects then rushed to their flat and soon returned with a baseball bat and a licenced revolver. “They started brandishing the gun at the security personnel and also threatened them. A police team soon reached the spot and apprehended the suspects and seized the gun. Police investigation revealed the gun was registered on Neeraj’s father’s name. Neeraj is not authorised to possess the weapon,” he said.

The incident was also reportedly captured in CCTV cameras installed at the entrance gate.

Based on Singh’s complaint, the police lodged a case against the two at Bisrakh police station.

Chauhan said police have registered a case against under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal code.

Neeraj was also booked under Arms Act 1959. “The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday night. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” the SHO said.