Grieving family, friends remember Kothawade as a brilliant and helpful student

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 21:13 IST

PUNE Friends and family members of deceased Ekta Prabhakar Kothawade (25), described her as a brilliant student who always motivated her family members and friends.

Kothawade, a final year student pursuing her Master’s degree in medicine (MD) from the Tilak Ayurvedic College in Rasta peth, died in an accident involving a tempo at Katraj chowk at 10.45 am on Monday.

Sanjay Shirole, her maternal uncle who was at Sassoon General Hospital for the post mortem, said, “ It is a tragedy which has befallen the family. Ekta was a very loving person and we will miss her. We still cannot accept that she is no longer with us any more. She was an inspiration for the entire family members.”

His daughter Sayali said, “She was very close to me and her loss is a major blow to the family. We are speechless and shocked at her untimely death.”

Professor Yogini Patil, a guide of Ekta Kothawade, said, “She was an intelligent, friendly student and had a helping nature. She was one of the brightest students in our class.”

“For her thesis work she used to often go to visit Katraj Milk Dairy for work and today also she had gone for the same work. Every time one of her colleagues used to accompany her and today as that student had other submissions in the college she couldn’t go with Ekta,” said Patil.

Recalling the memories with Ekta, her close friend in the college Dr Shilpa Khartudkar said, “Ekta used to always tell all of us to follow traffic rules, wear a helmet for your safety and was always positive. She used to actively participate in all the social initiatives of the college like medical camps in rural parts and always be the first to come for help to her friends.”

Another friend of Ekta, Dr Swapnil Huralikar, said, “She had completed her bachelor’s in Ayurvedic medicine and surgery (BAMS) from Nashik and had come to Pune for the Master’s (MD) in Ayurveda. She was very keen on making Ayurveda medicines and conducted experiments for the same. Her dream was to start a full-time Ayurveda practice in Pune.”

Mihir Hajarnavis, vice-principal, Tilak Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, said “ Ekta was a studious and hardworking student. Her death has come as a shock to the faculty of the college and friends.”

Professor Indira Uzagare, who teaches Rasayanshastra at the college and under whom Ekta studied said, “We are saddened at the sudden death of a promising and brilliant student of our college.”