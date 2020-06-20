Grocery store owner found dead at his house in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:43 IST

A grocery store owner was found dead at his house in GK Estate, Jamalpur, under mysterious circumstances on Friday.

The victim, identified as Sushil Singla, 43, was alone at home as his wife had left the house on June 7, following a verbal spat between them.

On Friday, she came home and found the house locked from inside. Despite consistent knocking, he did not respond following which she called on the police.

A police team, that reached the spot, broke open the door of the house and found the man lying dead. The cause of death has still not been ascertained.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh of the Jamalpur police station said that Sushil’s wife approached the police on Friday afternoon saying that her husband was not opening the door. When the police broke open the door, they found the man dead.

The kin of the deceased told the police that Sushil was a drunkard and this was the reason of his strained relations with wife.

The ASI added, “On June 7, the couple had a fight after which the woman left the house and went to her parents’ house. The woman called her husband several times on Thursday, however he did not respond. Following this, she reached home to check if everything was fine.”

The neighbours also told the police that nobody had seen Sushil for the past two days.

The ASI added that the body had been sent for post-mortem.