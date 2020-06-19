Group starts free ambulance service for non-Covid patients

cities

A group of youngsters from Ambernath introduced a dedicated free of cost ambulance for non-Covid patients in Ambernath, Badlapur and tribal areas in the vicinity, on Friday.

A group of 15 youngsters from Yuva Unity Foundation have so far been distributing food and medicines to the needy.

A dedicated number 9156881003 has been introduced for those who require the ambulance during emergencies.

Yogesh Chalwadi, founder of the foundation, said, “Most of the ambulances in the city are used for Covid patients, due to this the non-Covid patients have no access to ambulance service on time. The people in the tribal areas are most affected as they cannot afford a private vehicle for transportation. The ambulance will run for free for such patients.”

The foundation has introduced one ambulance in the first stage, if there is demand another ambulance will be added to the service. “The entire ambulance will be operated by our team as per the calls we get. To ensure there is no spread of infection even if we will transport non-Covid patients our member will wear proper safety kit and also the ambulance will be sanitised regularly,” said Chalwadi.

Throughout the lockdown period imposed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the team has served food to around 4.5 lakhs across Thane district. The team provided groceries to 8000 plus families, water bottles, biscuits and masks to thousands of migrant workers at railway stations and Bhiwandi bypass road.

A resident from Loknagari in Ambernath Girish Mahajan, 38, who tried booking an ambulance for his mother said, “When I wanted to take my mother to the hospital there was no ambulance available for almost two hours. In such cases, there is a need to have more ambulance for non-Covid patients.”

The Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) officer informed that they have six ambulances to deal with the Covid patients in its vicinity.