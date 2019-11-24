Gun-wielding burglars loot Kothrud jewellery shop in broad daylight; area on lockdown

cities

PUNE Two armed robbers fired a gun inside a jewellery shop in Kothrud amidst a heist that took place on Sunday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to police, the duo, who were wearing masks, barged into Pethe Jewellers at 4.35pm. One of the accused pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employees. When an unidentified employee attempted to resist, the accused fired in the air to scare those present.

The accused grabbed gold jewellery, the cost of which is yet to be estimated, and escaped.

The police cordoned the area and sniffer dogs have been deployed to search for clues.

Pratibha Joshi, police inspector, Kothrud police station, said that a search has been launched to nab the accused.

Empty bullet casings have been recovered and a nakabandi has been enforced in Kothrud.

As of Sunday evening, a case in the matter was yet to be registered.