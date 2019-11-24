e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Gun-wielding burglars loot Kothrud jewellery shop in broad daylight; area on lockdown

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent 
HT Correspondent 
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Two armed robbers fired a gun inside a jewellery shop in Kothrud amidst a heist that took place on Sunday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to police, the duo, who were wearing masks, barged into Pethe Jewellers at 4.35pm. One of the accused pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employees. When an unidentified employee attempted to resist, the accused fired in the air to scare those present.

The accused grabbed gold jewellery, the cost of which is yet to be estimated, and escaped.

The police cordoned the area and sniffer dogs have been deployed to search for clues.

Pratibha Joshi, police inspector, Kothrud police station, said that a search has been launched to nab the accused.

Empty bullet casings have been recovered and a nakabandi has been enforced in Kothrud.

As of Sunday evening, a case in the matter was yet to be registered.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Plane crashes into residential homes in Congo; at least 17 aboard dead
Plane crashes into residential homes in Congo; at least 17 aboard dead
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
‘It all started with Dada’s team’: Kohli on Sourav Ganguly’s leadership
‘It all started with Dada’s team’: Kohli on Sourav Ganguly’s leadership
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
Maharashtra: SC seeks Governor letter; Sena accuses Ajit Pawar of ‘forgery’
Maharashtra: SC seeks Governor letter; Sena accuses Ajit Pawar of ‘forgery’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities