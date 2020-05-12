Gurdaspur Milkfed director ends life, kin blame humiliation by food dept official

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:40 IST

Gurdaspur Milkfed director committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Qadian Rajputan village here on Monday night.

His family members have alleged that the 45-year-old was publicly humiliated and harassed by a senior official of food and supply department in a road rage incident.

The deceased has been identified as Sarwan Singh.

His brother Sukhbaan Singh told the police that Sarwan and his son Tarunpreet Singh were coming from Gurdaspur after attending a Milkfed meeting, but as they reached near Mulla Suniyaa village on Aliwal road, they faced road rage from a senior official of food and supply department and three of her colleagues.

“The accused publicly humiliated my brother and nephew and assaulted them. My nephew’s leg also got fractured in the incident,” Sukhbaan said adding that the former even filed a fake police complaint against Sarwan and Tarunpreet.

Unable to bear the public humiliation, my brother locked himself up in his room and committed suicide, Sukhbaan alleged.

Sarwan was rushed to Batala civil hospital, but the doctors referred him to Amritsar and he died on the way.

Ghiana Ke Banger SHO Amolakh Deep Singh said they have initiated inquest proceeding under Section 174 of CrPC. “We are yet to receive a formal complaint from the family. We will look into their allegations and later register a case accordingly,” he said.

The police said though they did receive a complaint from the senior official in question, they are yet to act on the same.