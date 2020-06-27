Gurugram: 17 found positive for Covid-19 in antigen testing conducted in Jyoti Park

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:59 IST

Gurugram The health department on Saturday conducted rapid antigen detection tests for Covid-19 in Jyoti Park, one of the worst affected areas identified by the district administration. Of the 83 antigen tests done in the area, 17 tested positive, health officials said.

The samples of those who tested positive were also collected for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, the officials said.

On Saturday, people in large numbers were seen queuing up at the area’s community centre to get themselves tested.

Dr Neelam, medical officer, Madanpuri urban primary health centre, said, “A team, consisting of two doctors, three lab technicians, six auxiliary nurse midwifes (ANM), three helpers and one staff nurse, has been assigned different tasks. ANMs take down the name of people who are to be tested. Such people are then taken to the sample collection booth. Since it takes 15-30 minutes for the test result, we ask people who have given samples to stand in a corner.”

According to her, the 17 who tested positive were recommended home isolation. “All of them had mild symptoms, therefore they were asked to home isolate themselves,” she said.

Most of the people who tested positive are from affected areas like Madanpuri, Baldev Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Lakshman Vihar, sectors 4 and 7, who reached the Jyoti Park community centre to give their nasal swabs, the officials said.

Neelam said that Jyoti Park, Madanpuri and Arjun Nagar, all falling under ward 16, have reported at least 314 cases. Of which 219 patients have been discharged while 95 are hospitalised or in home isolation, she said.

“If one person is infected in a family, then others get infected too. In such cases, antigen testing is a useful tool,” said Neelam.

Gaurav Sharma, an employee with an electronics company, said, “After testing positive on May 18, I was suggested home isolation. I contracted the virus from my wife who was in contact with a family in the neighbourhood where nine people had tested positive. Since no health worker visited our house, I had to come for antigen test to check whether I am still positive.”

The health department has been conducting antigen tests in Covid affected pockets of the city. The tests have been done in Sadar, Sohna, Gandhi Colony, Pataudi and Jyoti Park. On Saturday, 107 rapid tests were done in Badshahpur too, and all were negative. Till now, more than 500 antigen tests have been conducted and over 33 have been tested coronavirus positive.

In an order issued by the district administration on Friday, to control the Covid-19 spread in affected areas, rapid testing of symptomatic person is advisable. The test has to be conducted at an exit point of the area. Also, intensive public health campaign will be conducted, including door-to-door surveillance, in the large outbreak region starting June 30, the officials said.