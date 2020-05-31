Gurugram: Border with Delhi to remain sealed, three separate lanes for checking

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:23 IST

Gurugram:

The Gurugram police have chalked out a new plan to deal with the rising number of vehicles on the city borders. Police officials said that 50 personnel will be deployed on the Sirhaul border starting Monday to control the traffic movement. However, the border with Delhi will remain sealed till fresh directions are issued by the state government, the officials said.

As per the new plan, three different lanes will be set up for pass holders, essential services, and paramedical and sanitation workers. The extreme right lane will be for heavy vehicles and they will be checked 100 metres before the barricades. The initiative has been taken to ensure a smooth flow of traffic at the border, the officials said.

Also, no motorist will be allowed to stand huddled during checking, the police said, adding that social distancing is very important to contain the Covid-19 spread.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Saturday had issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of areas outside the containment zones.

In its new order, the MHA said that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. But it also said that if a state, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed. The new guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be implemented until June 30.

Muhammad Akil, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said that they have not de-sealed the border and are allowing people without passes in case of emergency. “With the growing number of cases connected to Delhi, we are taking extra precautionary measures to ensure the residents are safe and healthy. All essential services will be given separate lanes to pass the stretch, but checking will be conducted based on suspicious activity,” he said.

The police said they are manning all the 11 borders to ensure no illegal activity or trafficking takes place.

The inter-district borders with the state are open, said the officials, adding that the police personnel are deployed at all the borders connecting to other districts such as Faridabad, Nuh, Jhajjar, and Rewari.