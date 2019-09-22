Gurugram: Chauma road repair starts, Oct 15 deadline

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:57 IST

Gurugram The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started re-carpeting work of a Z-shaped road between Rezangla Chowk and Chauma railway crossing on Sunday and has set a deadline of October 15 for completing the work. This will bring relief to thousands of commuters, who use the road every day.

The work began with black topping of a patch between Rezangla Chowk and Ram Mandir Chowk. The MCG will then undertake re-carpeting of the road with concrete between the Ram Mandir Chowk and DPSG intersection, which is located roughly 350 metres from the spot.

After the re-carpeting work is complete, it will undertake concrete re-carpeting of the 100-metre stretch between DPSG intersection and the railway crossing.

“Rain on Friday and Saturday delayed the work by two days. We finally started work on Sunday and will complete re-carpeting of entire Z-shape road/patch latest by October 15,” an MCG official familiar with the matter said.

The entire length of the road is roughly 800 metres and it is in a dilapidated shape, with potholes making commute difficult. The stretch in question is an important link between the old city and new sectors, along the Dwarka Expressway, via Chauma railway crossing.

Residents said that a small patch of the road in question has been in a bad state for over five years and recent spells of rain almost damaged it completely.

“The MCG has finally started blacktopping of the road between Rezangla Chowk and Ram Mandir Chowk. We have been waiting for this for three years,” said Ishu Aggarwal, a Palam Vihar resident.

The road caters to high-end plotted townships and group housing societies in Palam Vihar and also a reputed school. The poor condition of the road remained a worry for hundreds of residents, who had approached deputy commissioner’s office and other civic departments over the last three years, seeking repairs to it.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner (DC), who also hold the additional charge of the MCG commissioner, said, “The entire stretch from Rezangla to Chauma railway crossing will be re-carpeted. The work has started.”

