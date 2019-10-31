Gurugram: Four booked for duping partner of ₹10 crore

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:57 IST

Gurugram Four people were booked on Wednesday for allegedly duping a man of at least ₹10 crores. The complainant, who opened a luxury car showroom in partnership with the others in Sector 54, has alleged that his money is unable to get his investment back, following a dispute among them.

The police said that the man owned 33% of the business. According to the police, the dispute about the venture took place in 2014.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “After the dispute, the victim went to the court and sued the accused persons, alleging that they had cheated him of at least ₹10 crores.”

Police said that a local court on Wednesday, under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), directed the officials to register a case against the suspects.

“The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are checking the bank account details of the victim. The police are investigating the matter,” the official said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467 (whoever forges a document which purports to be a valuable security or a will), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station.

In an unrelated incident, a man was duped of ₹11,000, after being blackmailed by a man who posed as the owner of a packing and moving company in Udyog Vihar.

According to the police, Prateek Singh Jatain, the victim, had allegedly contacted the suspect when he had to shift from Gurugram to Hyderabad in September.

In the police complaint, the victim’s father alleged that the suspect promised to deliver Jatain’s car to Hyderabad. He said that on October 2, the car was handed over to the accused and he was paid ₹11,000 through an online transaction. However, on October 13, the victim allegedly received a bill of ₹25,575 from another moving company, mentioning that his car was delivered to Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The complainant alleged that the suspect has been blackmailing the victim for returning his car.

Pardeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Palam Vihar police station, “We are verifying the claims of the complainant. The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 384, 406 and 420 of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 20:57 IST