At least 10 people were injured, and a motorcycle and a shop were torched after violence erupted in Mundaka village of Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh, on Tuesday evening following a road rage incident between two men from Haryana and Rajasthan, police said. 10 injured, vehicles torched in Nuh village clash after road rage incident

According to investigators, one of the men, Samay Singh, was from Mundaka, while the other was from Hajipur village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, located just across the border. Police said a common road connects the two villages.

The clash began after the Hajipur resident parked his car in the middle of the road and was talking to someone. Singh arrived in his car to enter Mundaka and asked him to remove the vehicle, leading to a heated argument. “The suspect hit Singh on the head with a beer bottle, leaving him critically injured, and this scuffle snowballed into the clash after men from Hajipur entered Mundaka,” an investigator said, adding that others suffered injuries ranging from deep cut wounds in heads and other body parts along with fractures.

Police said both sides resorted to stone pelting and threw cold drink bottles as projectiles. Forces from multiple police stations were rushed to the spot to restore order.

Nuh superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said, “Names of several suspects involved in the violence have surfaced. Two companies of security forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.”

Peace committee meetings were convened as anti-social elements allegedly attempted to give the violence a communal colour, the SP said, adding that the situation was now “completely under control”. Raids were under way in Nuh and Rajasthan to arrest suspects.

The injured were undergoing treatment at separate hospitals. An FIR was being processed at Ferozepur Jhirka police station at the time of going to print.