100 crore to be spent on shifting of utilities on Umang Bhardwaj to Hero Honda Chowk

The estimate for shifting power substation, water and sewage lines between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk has been prepared at ₹100 crore. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on November 11, had written to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to expedite the payment. As per estimates, ₹ 33.11 crore will be used for shifting of existing water supply lines falling in alignment of the national highway from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, ₹ 8.18 crore will be used for shifting master sewer lines on this stretch and ₹ 15.57 crore will be for shifting the master stormwater drainage lines. (File Photo/HT)

In September, the district administration had conducted a multi-agency meeting to expedite the removal of these utilities, to construct the elevated road on the 3.2km stretch. GMDA officials, meanwhile, said that these works are being taken on top priority and payment, once approved, will be made within a week.

“The shifting work shall be carried out by the concessionaire under self- execution scheme. The development work of Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is being carried out by NHAI under deposit work of GMDA, therefore, it is requested to deposit ₹100.5 crore at the earliest,” the letter, written by NHAI project director, said.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, infrastructure two division, GMDA, said that this project is on top priority of the authority and approvals have been taken. “We will deposit half the money within a week and remaining will be paid after the work is completed. This road project will significantly reduce congestion on this stretch,” he said.

The cost of shifting high tension power line due to rehabilitation and upgradation of Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari section of NH-352W from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk has been estimated at ₹23.24 crore while the cost of shifting of 66KV high tension power line on the same stretch will be ₹20.29 crore.