Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 100+ sanitation workers protest against MCG, state govt on long-standing demands
gurugram news

100+ sanitation workers protest against MCG, state govt on long-standing demands

The union — mainly sanitation workers — which has been protesting outside the MCG’s main office every week since 2015, entered the office premises for the first time on Monday, said the MCG officials
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram employees during the protest at the Sector 34 office, in Gurugram, on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram employees during the protest at the Sector 34 office, in Gurugram, on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByKartik Kumar

Over 100 workers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) participated in Monday’s Bharat Bandh and took over its main office building in Sector 34 for two hours, preventing the entry of other staffers.

They were supporting the nationwide trade unions’ protest against government policies, and drawing attention to their long-standing demands — such as providing 50 lakh to the dependent of each sanitation worker who died of Covid-19, creating new job posts, increasing recruitment, and regularising employees.

Around 8.15am, workers and union members affiliated with the Haryana Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh (HNPKS), an employee’s union, blocked all entry and exit points leading to different department offices of the MCG building till around 10am. The protesters also turned off the electricity supply to the office and sprinkled water on the staircase — from the third floor to the ground floor — so that staffers could not enter the building.

The union — mainly sanitation workers — which has been protesting outside the MCG’s main office every week since 2015, entered the office premises for the first time on Monday, said the MCG officials.

“The workers protested on Monday to draw the attention of the Haryana government as well as the MCG over our long-standing demands. They had agreed to accede to our demands on several occasions, but took no action on implementing those,” said Naresh Chakkarpur, chief organiser of the protest, HNPKS.

The union leaders said that the “Haryana government last year agreed to fulfil their demands such as providing 50 lakh to the dependent of each sanitation worker who lost their life due to Covid-19, creating new posts, increasing recruitment, and regularising them in the MCG instead of working on a contractual basis on two separate occasions. However, due to an inaction on behalf of the Haryana government and the MCG, a section of sanitation workers and union members working in the MCG’s zone 4 area held a protest against the authorities at the civic body’s Sector 34 office on Monday, Chakkarpur added.

“After we were apprised of the situation in the MCG’s Sector 34 office, senior union leaders asked the zone 4 sanitation workers and the union members to join us outside the MCG’s Civil Lines office, where we later took part in the protest march in Old Gurgaon, in support of the nationwide traders’ union protest,” said Chakkarpur.

The MCG’s office hours commence at 9am on weekdays, said the officials, adding that they stood outside the office for an hour, until the sanitation workers and union members vacated the area. A few MCG employees, who were successful in entering the office, were also asked to vacate the building by the protesters.

“At least three MCG officials suffered minor injuries while heading to our respective offices, after they slipped on the wet staircase... We resumed work as usual from 10am onwards, which continued uninterrupted for the rest of the day,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.

MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja could not be contacted for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kartik Kumar

    Kartik Kumar is a correspondent with the Hindustan Times and has covered beats such as crime, transport, health and consumer courts. Kartik currently covers municipal corporation, Delhi Metro and Rapid Metro.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out