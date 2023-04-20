Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 1,059 fresh Covid cases in Haryana, three deaths in last 24 hours

1,059 fresh Covid cases in Haryana, three deaths in last 24 hours

PTI |
Apr 20, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Out of total fresh Covid infections, Gurugram reported 513 cases followed by 108 in Faridabad and 87 in Panchkula.

Haryana on Thursday reported 1,059 fresh infections, nearly half of them from Gurugram district, while three coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Nuh districts, according to the state health department's bulletin.

A health worker takes swab sample of residents to check Covid-19 preparedness in Gurugram.
A health worker takes swab sample of residents to check Covid-19 preparedness in Gurugram.

Out of total fresh Covid infections, Gurugram reported 513 cases followed by 108 in Faridabad and 87 in Panchkula.

Among other Haryana districts, 52 cases each were reported from Karnal and Ambala districts, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 5,099 in Haryana. During the past about fortnight, the state has seen a surge in the number of fresh infections.

Sign out