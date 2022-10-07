11 held in Faridabad for duping 1398 people across 26 states

Faridabad police on Thursday arrested 11 members of a gang for allegedly duping 1,398 people across the country. According to cops, the gang approached people s bank executives, offering to extend their spending limits and activate their credit cards. After obtaining the card details of unsuspecting targets, the suspects transferred money to their bank accounts using the information.

The suspects have been identified as Sahil, Khalid, Devendra Kumar, Jatin, Irfan, Naseem, Asim, Amit aka Sonu, Sachin, Sonu, and Mohammad Kaif aka San, aka Jatt, aka Al Habibi, Devendra Kumar is a resident of Palla in Faridabad, while the other rest are Delhi residents.

They were apprehended from different areas across Delhi and NCR, police said. Cops recovered six mobile phones, three SIM cards, 19 debit cards, eight chequebooks, and ₹25,300 from their possession.

According to Basant Kumar, station house officer, Cyber police station, who made the arrests, the SIM cards recovered from the suspects were used in the crimes. “The fraud came to light after a Faridabad woman was duped of ₹39,000 on September 20 this year after she received a new credit card.”

Nitesh Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), Faridabad, said that the gang was led by Sahil and Khalid and trained the other members. They called the Faridabad woman and convinced her to share details of her recently issued credit card. “They called to inform the victim that her card was not activated due to security reasons and asked her to share details,” he said. “During the investigation, the suspects revealed that they have duped 1398 people across 26 states and UTs in the last two months. Among them, 457 victims are from Uttar Pradesh, 122 from Delhi, 121 from Rajasthan, 120 from Telangana, and 32 from Haryana, including Faridabad. They maintained state-wise data and we have recovered all the details from their spreadsheets,” he added.

“Questioning the suspects revealed that one of them worked as a third-party employee in a private bank in Noida. He was responsible for opening new accounts and getting new credit cards. He was the one who shared all account and card-related details with his gang,” SHO Kumar informed. A case under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects at Cyber police station, he further informed.

According to police, each gang member was tasked with different responsibilities. They worked in close coordination and never from the same area. Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that the gang was actively involved in duping people who applied for credit cards. “The accused confessed to duping victims from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nādu, Haryana and Maharashtra. The main suspects were taken on four-days police remand and the others were sent to judicial custody on Thursday,” he said.

