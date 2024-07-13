12 electrocutions logged in Gurugram since April

Since April, Gurugram has witnessed at least 12 incidents of fatal and non-fatal electrocutions, said Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials. Notably, three incidents have occurred within the past month, resulting in two fatalities, they added. No compensation has been disbursed for any incidents occurring in the current financial year thus far. (HT Photo)

In 2023-2024, a total of 71 electrocution incidents, both fatal and non-fatal, were reported, with compensation disbursed in 15 cases. However, no compensation has been disbursed for any incidents occurring in the current year thus far.

On June 14, Anand Kumar, an assistant lineman with DHBVN on probation, was critically injured after being electrocuted while repairing an 11kV feeder line that was turned on. The incident took place near Jodiwala Park in Basai Enclave Part-I, Sector-37. Kumar, who was appointed in February, was not supposed to work directly on wires during his two-year probation period. He remains in critical condition in a private hospital in Rewari. Unidentified DHBVN officials have been booked for endangering life at Sector 10 police station.

On June 28, 22-year-old construction worker Kiran Jatav died from electrocution allegedly due to a damaged wire on Moulsari Avenue Road in DLF Phase-III amidst waterlogging, as per the autopsy report. The police have yet to register an FIR in this incident.

Separately, on July 12, a 42-year-old woman identified as Sunita Devi, was electrocuted in Bhawani enclave, Sector 9. DHBVN chief engineer (Delhi zone) Vineeta Singh said that the preliminary inquiry revealed that an iron cot slipped and came in contact with the 11kV feeder, which was then touched by the woman, resulting in her death.

“It is pertinent to mention that the HT (high tension) line was passing at a safe distance. An inquiry was going on in the case and a report will be submitted at the earliest,” she added.