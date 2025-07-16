14 new AC buses added to Gurugram depot, no fare hike

Haryana Roadways has inducted 14 newly modified air-conditioned (AC) buses into its Gurugram depot, increasing the total fleet from 180 to 194 in a move set to ease travel for long-distance commuters. The upgrade comes without any hike in fares, despite enhanced features like spacious interiors and improved comfort. (Representative image) All 14 buses are set to become operational next week, officials added. (HT Archive)

Officials said 23 out of the 194 buses at the depot will now be air-conditioned. Many of these are already operational while documentation and permit processes are underway. These buses will ply on major long-distance routes such as Gurugram to Jaipur, Ludhiana, Shimla, Agra, Haridwar, Hisar, Narnaul, and Sirsa.

“Following the increase in commuters and their demand, we added 14 new AC buses,” said Ritu Sharma, Traffic Manager of the Gurugram depot, adding that further route allocations will depend on passenger flow.

Commuters welcomed the move. “This is a long-distance route, and in summer, it is very difficult to travel. But if the department is increasing and adding AC bus service, then it would be much more comfortable for us,” said Abhishek Parewa, a frequent traveller to Jaipur.

Authorities said the step is expected to boost interstate connectivity and encourage greater use of public transport.