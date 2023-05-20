Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 15-year-old girl gangraped by two in Bhondsi

15-year-old girl gangraped by two in Bhondsi

ByLeena Dhankhar
May 20, 2023 11:39 PM IST

Gurugram: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two suspects, including a milkman she was acquainted with, who also beat her up and threatened to kill her when she tried to resist, Gurugram police said on Saturday

Gurugram: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two suspects, including a milkman she was acquainted with, who also beat her up and threatened to kill her when she tried to resist, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

15-year-old girl gangraped by two in Bhondsi
15-year-old girl gangraped by two in Bhondsi

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Friday, based on a complaint by the minor’s mother, police said.

In her complaint, the woman said her daughter, who is a Class 8 student, went to get milk on Friday morning and met the prime suspect near Maruti Kunj. The woman alleged that the milkman forcibly took her daughter to a forested area near Bhondsi village on his motorcycle, where the second suspect was waiting.

“Both of them raped her. When my daughter resisted, they not only threatened to kill her but also brutally thrashed her with a stick and fled on their bike, leaving her alone,” the woman said in her complaint.

The woman said her daughter narrated her entire ordeal when the family was able to find her on the corner of a street in their neighbourhood.

“My daughter looked very nervous and had injury marks at many places on her body”, the woman added.

Police said the minor was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

“Police teams are currently conducting multiple raids to arrest the two suspects. They will be nabbed at the earliest”, said Madan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Topics
gurugram
gurugram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out