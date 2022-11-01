18-yr-old student dies after being hit by car on Sohna Road

Gurugram: An 18-year-old man died and his relative was severely injured when a speeding car coming from the wrong side hit their motorcycle on Sohna Road in Sector 68 on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Police said that both were returning to their residence in Badshahpur from Airia mall when the incident took place at about 8.35pm.

It is the second accident on Sohna Road in the last 48 hours because of wrong-side driving, police said.

On Saturday morning, four more persons were severely injured when a pick-up van hit a Toyota Fortuner near Ghamroj toll plaza.

The 21-kilometre-long six-laned road connecting Gurugram to Sohna was built at a cost of more than ₹1,400 crore and was opened on July 11 this year.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Deepak, while his relative has been identified as Yogesh (19), who was riding pillion.

Investigators said that Deepak received severe injuries in head and neck and died on the spot due to bleeding. Yogesh sustained multiple injuries in chest and face, police added.

Police said that Deepak was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 56 but doctors declared him dead.

On Yogesh’s statement, an FIR against an unidentified driver was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (hurting any person by rash or negligent act to endanger human life) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹ 50 or above) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Monday morning.

Yogesh’s sister Kavita said that her brother is a second year BA student of DSD College, while Deepak studied in the first year in the same college. “Deepak’s parents died at a very early age. He lived with his maternal grandparents in Badshahpur,” she said.

Inspector Madan Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badshahpur police station, said that police are trying to ascertain the driver’s identity and will nab him at the earliest. “Deepak’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem on Monday,” he said.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “Mostly commercial drivers are engaged in wrong-side driving”.

The DCP said that they are continuously imposing fines on such drivers across the city with the help of cameras and ground teams. “A special enforcement drive is underway against wrong-side driving,” he said.

“We have imposed fines worth ₹10 crore for traffic rule violations in Gurugram this year but still people act negligently,” DCP Sangwan added.