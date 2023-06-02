Gurugram: Faridabad police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly strangulating his elder sister after she asked him to stop using the mobile phone and concentrate on his studies.

Man held for strangling sister after a tiff over phone

The parents of the sibling had gone to Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur to attend a wedding and came to know about the murder on May 26, said police.

The suspect has been identified as Priyanshu Singh, a resident of Faridabad’s Om Nagar in Palla area. He had appeared for his Class 12 examinations from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), whose results are awaited, said police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect at Palla police station.

Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the parents had left for UP on May 25 morning, and the incident took place in the afternoon of the very same day. “The suspect was busy with his mobile phone and despite several requests by his sister who asked him to study, he was adamant. He got agitated and strangulated her in a fit of rage. He got scared and fled from the house fearing police action,” he said.

DCP Malhotra said the suspect went to Dehradun and Mussoorie, but after he ran out of money, he returned to Faridabad on Thursday and police arrested him on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ananya Singh (22), and she was preparing for a company secretary course in Delhi, said police.

“Priyanshu and Ananya were alone in the house at the time of the murder. During his interrogation, he revealed that he was weak in studies and was constantly being pressured. He said his sister used to bully him and forced him to stay away from his mobile phone. He had temperament issues and always had differences with his sister,” DCP Malhotra added.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said when the parents returned on May 26, they found Ananya lying still in the bed. “The father suspected Priyanshu’s role and complained to police after which a team was formed, and technical surveillance was set up. His location changed several times and he was finally arrested from Islampur in Faridabad,” he said.

Police said the suspect will be sent to 14-day judicial custody after his remand gets over.

In a similar case, Faridabad police on May 31 had apprehended a 15-year-old girl for allegedly strangling her brother after a tiff over a phone. She was produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) and sent to an observation home in Karnal.

