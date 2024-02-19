2 girls duped of 42 lakh in Gurugram, two held in Patna

Two suspects were arrested from Bihar’s capital Patna for allegedly cheating two girls in Gurugram of ₹42 lakh on the pretext of ensuring their admission in a medical college in West Bengal, police said on Monday. According to the police, both the girls, who were residents of Gurugram, were medical aspirants and had approached the firm last year seeking admission into private colleges. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the arrested duo along with a few other associates were running a fake consultancy firm in Sector-49 of the city which used to advertise about helping medical aspirants in getting admission to private colleges across the country.

Gurugram police PRO, Inspector Sudhir Kumar, said that the arrested suspects had been identified as Kishore Kumar Thakur of Darbhanga and Ajit Singh of Fatehpur, Patna.

According to the police, both the girls, who were residents of Gurugram, were medical aspirants and had approached the firm last year seeking admission into private colleges.

Police officials said that overall, both paid ₹42 lakh to the firm but they did not get admission nor was the money returned.

Following this, the girls approached the police and submitted a complaint on October 2 last year on the basis of which a FIR was registered against the fake firm and its officials under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-50 police station.

“Both men were arrested by a team of Sector-39 crime branch unit from a residential building in Saket Puri Bazaar Samiti in Patna on February 11. They were brought to the city on a transit remand and later taken on police-remand for interrogation during which ₹6.7 lakh cash and two mobile phones were recovered,” Singh said, adding that another associate of the duo had been arrested earlier.

Investigators said that further probe was going on to ascertain how many more suspects were involved in cheating medical aspirants and if more students from the city had been cheated in the name of admission in private colleges.