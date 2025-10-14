2 killed as speeding dumper runs over bike in Gurugram’s Sec 60

Two men were killed after a speeding dumper truck allegedly ran over their motorcycle on Chaudhary Nandaram Marg in Sector 60 late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Rajiv Khatana, 31, a farmer; and Kaushinder Singh, 30, both residents of Kadarpur village, police added. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the truck and its driver. (Getty Images)

The incident took place between 10.45pm and 11.15pm, when the duo was travelling from their residence to Badshahpur on a motorcycle. Police said the crash occurred moments after they turned onto Chaudhary Nandaram Marg from Dayma Road. “Singh was riding the motorcycle while Khatana was the pillion rider. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the motorcycle completely damaged,” a senior police officer said.

According to police, the force of the collision caused both men to die on the spot. “Hotel guards and some Kadarpur residents spotted the mutilated bodies on the road and alerted the police control room. Soon after, a large number of local residents also gathered at the site,” the officer added.

Investigators said preliminary findings suggest that a heavily loaded, multiple-axle dumper truck hit and ran over the victims. “A large number of heavy vehicles carrying construction materials pass through this stretch at night,” an investigator said.

Police said emergency response teams reached the spot quickly and removed the bodies before tensions at the site could escalate. The bodies were later handed over to the families after an autopsy.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage from the hotel entrance and nearby areas was being scanned to identify the truck and its driver. “We will nab the driver as soon as possible,” he said.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 65 police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by the victims’ families.