Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    2 killed as speeding dumper runs over bike in Gurugram’s Sec 60

    The victims, aged 30 and 31, were heading to Badshahpur when hit; an FIR has been filed under sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 4:12 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Two men were killed after a speeding dumper truck allegedly ran over their motorcycle on Chaudhary Nandaram Marg in Sector 60 late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Rajiv Khatana, 31, a farmer; and Kaushinder Singh, 30, both residents of Kadarpur village, police added.

    Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the truck and its driver. (Getty Images)
    Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the truck and its driver. (Getty Images)

    The incident took place between 10.45pm and 11.15pm, when the duo was travelling from their residence to Badshahpur on a motorcycle. Police said the crash occurred moments after they turned onto Chaudhary Nandaram Marg from Dayma Road. “Singh was riding the motorcycle while Khatana was the pillion rider. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the motorcycle completely damaged,” a senior police officer said.

    According to police, the force of the collision caused both men to die on the spot. “Hotel guards and some Kadarpur residents spotted the mutilated bodies on the road and alerted the police control room. Soon after, a large number of local residents also gathered at the site,” the officer added.

    Investigators said preliminary findings suggest that a heavily loaded, multiple-axle dumper truck hit and ran over the victims. “A large number of heavy vehicles carrying construction materials pass through this stretch at night,” an investigator said.

    Police said emergency response teams reached the spot quickly and removed the bodies before tensions at the site could escalate. The bodies were later handed over to the families after an autopsy.

    Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage from the hotel entrance and nearby areas was being scanned to identify the truck and its driver. “We will nab the driver as soon as possible,” he said.

    An FIR has been registered at the Sector 65 police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by the victims’ families.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/2 Killed As Speeding Dumper Runs Over Bike In Gurugram’s Sec 60
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes