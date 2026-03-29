23-year-old killed after being pulled into thresher in Pataudi

A 23-year-old man was killed after being pulled into a thresher machine in Mirzapur village of Pataudi on Friday, police said on Saturday. Police say body was trapped for nearly an hour before retrieval; family has not alleged foul play in the incident. (Getty Images)

The deceased, Purushottam Singh, originally from Salempur in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, officers added. Police said he had been living in Pataudi for the past two years and worked for a contractor in agricultural fields, assisting in operating harvesting equipment.

Investigators said Singh was working on a thresher machine when his leg was accidentally pulled inside. A senior police official said co-workers managed to stop the machine within a minute, but the injuries proved fatal. “The equipment had crushed the lower part of his body within seconds, resulting in his instant death. The villagers later alerted the police, following which they reached the spot,” he said, asking not to be named.

Police said it took nearly an hour to retrieve the body, which was trapped inside the machine, and that the lower limbs were completely crushed. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the body below the abdominal area was severely mutilated. “It was handed over to the family after the autopsy on Saturday. The family members have not suspected any foul play,” he said.

“An inquiry under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was being carried out at the Pataudi police station on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s family,” he added.