24-yr-old techie killed after Scorpio rams into bike on Gurugram road

A 24-year-old engineer died after a speeding Mahindra Scorpio allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind at a U-turn near Atul Kataria Chowk on Old Delhi-Gurugram Road shortly after midnight on Friday, police said. The victim suffered fatal head injuries despite wearing a helmet. Police booked the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are tracing the accused. (HT)

The victim, identified as Yogendra Mishra, a native of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, worked at an automobile spare part manufacturing firm in Sector 18 and lived in a rented accommodation in Gandhi Colony near Pataudi Chowk. Police said he had returned to Gurugram on Thursday from Haridwar, reported for his afternoon shift, and was heading home after work when the crash took place around 12.40am near Bank Market in Sector 14.

A senior police officer said Mishra lost control of his motorcycle after the impact and his head struck the concrete divider. “Commuters had alerted the police control room about the accident. The Scorpio driver loaded the victim in another car and rushed him to a private hospital on MG Road in Sector 14 within a few minutes, but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

“Such was the impact of the collision that Mishra sustained multiple fractures and a severe head injury even after wearing a helmet, resulting in excessive blood loss,” the officer added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the Scorpio driver had left the hospital before investigators arrived. “The car and Mishra’s damaged motorcycle were seized from the spot. The Scorpio was registered in Gurugram, and its driver will be arrested soon,” he said.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, police registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 14 police station. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday.