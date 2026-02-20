₹25-cr skywalk lies unused as pedestrians prefer jaywalking

A massive skywalk built at Mahabir Chowk in 2022 at a cost of ₹25 crore remains largely unused, with thousands of pedestrians opting instead to jaywalk across the busy intersection, locals and officials said. The intersection witnesses thousands of people daily, most of whom choose to cross the road by dodging cars, buses, and other vehicles rather than using the skywalk. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The elevated walkway, connecting the Mehrauli-Gurugram road and the city bus stand, sees an average daily footfall of just 50 to 100 pedestrians, according to locals who frequent the spot. The intersection witnesses thousands of people daily, most of whom choose to cross the road by dodging cars, buses, and other vehicles rather than using the skywalk.

Locals and commuters blame a host of issues for the structure’s failure, including lengthy staircases, design “flaws,” and the absence of elevators and lifts. “The footfall on the skywalk has failed to improve, as most pedestrians opt to take shortcuts through roads, creating a traffic mess in the vicinity. Lengthy staircase and design flaws, along with missing elevators and lifts, create hesitation among pedestrians,” said Sohan Singh, 29, a resident and cart owner.

On Thursday afternoon, during an HT spot check, the heptagonal skywalk lay largely unused. Commuters instead crossed the busy intersection – itself encroached by vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers, and local businesses, leaving a narrow width of road – by running across while navigating traffic.

“It is always worrisome for us, as buses often take sharp turns, and sudden pedestrian movement on roads can be dangerous,” said a Haryana Roadways driver requesting anonymity.

Vikas, a 22-year-old local, noted that monkeys use the pedestrian crossing more frequently than residents. “The project to build a skywalk was delayed for five years. When it was finally made open to the public, it lacked pedestrian-friendly infrastructure,” he said.

The skywalk, featuring three staircases and a 318-meter underpass, was planned by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and executed by the Public Works Department. The initial plan included three lifts, but land and feasibility issues during execution led authorities to build only staircases, according to a senior PWD official requesting anonymity.

Locals alleged the underutilised structure has become a resting spot for the homeless. “Many people just spread thin sheets and sleep here,” said Mahesh Yadav, 58, a rickshaw driver.

Commuter Lokesh Manchanda, 37, said authorities ignored road safety concerns flagged by locals after the skywalk’s inauguration in late 2022. Encroachments on the roadside trigger recurring kilometer-long traffic snarls extending up to the bus stand.

Charandeep Singh Rana, executive engineer at PWD, said a revised proposal of ₹5 crore to install metal grills, road markings, and build a footpath was sent to GMDA about a year ago. “The civic authorities executed it by placing paver road blocks to confine the entry and exit channels through the skywalk and to streamline traffic movement,” Rana said, adding that enforcement issues need to be addressed by law enforcement agencies.

During Thursday’s spot check, safety grills on roads were found missing, along with encroachments on footpaths and poorly maintained paver blocks allowing pedestrians to walk freely at the intersection.

A senior GMDA representative said they received a proposal to rework the design in late 2024, after which they placed paver roadblocks to stop jaywalking. “Further action to fix the current situation will be decided after they receive another such proposal,” the official said.