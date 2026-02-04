Police on Tuesday said they had arrested two people in separate cases of murder in Gurugram. In the first case, a 27-year-old man was held for allegedly killing a man his sister was in a relationship with, while, in the second case, a 35-year-old was held for allegedly smothering his wife to death. 27-year-old man held for killing sister’s boyfriend in Gurugram

Police said Mohammad Zeeshan, 27, was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling 27-year-old Mohammad Subeh with an electric wire over his relationship with his sister in their home village of Chuchaila in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.

Zeeshan invited Subeh to Gurugram on the promise of helping get a job at hissalon. When he reached Zeeshan’s residence in Jay Vihar near Sector 105 on January 24, “Zeeshan had his friends made him drink liquor after which they strangled him to death,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer (PRO).

Investigators said that the suspects hid his body in the room for two days, and on the night of January 26, dumped it in a sewer near Prakashpuri Chowk — around a kilometre away.

Zeeshan attempted to misguide Subeh’s family but the incident was revealed after the family filed a missing person’s complaint on Sunday and an investigation was launched in the matter. Zeeshan confessed to killing Subeh during a police interrogation and helped recover his body on Tuesday.

Police said he had been taken into police remand to trace the other suspects.

Separately, Sunny Dayal of Rani ka Ghat in UP’s Kanpur was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly smothering his wife, Sheelu Devi, 30, to death with a pillow at their residence in Khandsa, Sector-37 between 1 and 3 am on January 29.

The next day, he fled after alerting her brother Alok Kumar that she was injured.

When her family reacher the house, they found her body in bed. Their two children, a son, 7, and daughter, 3, were still in the house. A case was registered against him on Friday.

A preliminary probe has found that he suspected that she was having an affair. “He murdered her after an argument and fled to Agra in UP and then to Jaipur in Rajasthan before being finally arrested,” the PRO said.