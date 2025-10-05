27-year-old nurse dies after speeding car hits her near hospital entrance in Gurugram

A 27-year-old woman died and her 22-year-old cousin was injured after a speeding unidentified car hit their motorcycle on Chaudhary Bakhtawar Singh Marg, police said on Saturday. The deceased, Neha.

The deceased was identified as Kumari Neha while the cousin was Saurav Pratap Singh. Neha, originally from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was working as a nurse at a hospital in Sector 38.

Investigators said Singh was going to drop Neha to the hospital when the accident took place just near the entrance of the hospital between 6.45am and 7am on Friday.

Police said that the duo were about to enter the hospital on their motorcycle when a speeding red car hit them which flung them away for several feet.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that after the incident, the car immediately sped away towards the Bakhtawar chowk.

“The duo fell on the road. Neha sustained severe head injury as her head collided with the road. She and her cousin were immediately rushed inside the hospital for treatment. However, Neha soon died in the course of treatment,” he said.

Investigators said that the registration number of the car was captured in a CCTV camera nearby the spot. Police said it was a hatchback and they were trying to trace the registration number to arrest the driver.

Ashutosh Kumar, brother of the deceased, said that she had come to Gurugram in 2020 and was working as a nurse.

“She was scheduled to get married soon. We have yet not informed our parents and grandparents at home about her death. They won’t be able to bear it. They only know that she has met with an accident,” he said.

On the complaint of her cousin, Singh, an FIR was registered against an unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gurugram Sadar police station on Friday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday.