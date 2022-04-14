28 people fall sick after consuming sedative-laced mango drink in Farrukhnagar

At least 28 people, including children, from different parts of Haryana and Delhi were hospitalised as they fell sick after consuming a drink, which was allegedly laced with a sedative, at a fair near a temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday night.

Police said there is an ancient temple in Mubarikpur village in Farrukhnagar, where a fair is organised in April every year and hundreds of people from across Delhi-NCR attend the fair.

Sushil Singh (30), a resident of Jharoda Majra in Delhi who works as a security guard in Kirti Nagar, said he, along with his family members and relatives, went to Budho Mata temple in Mubarikpur on Tuesday evening to offer prayers.

“We reached the temple around 9.30pm and were getting down from our vehicles in the parking area when a man holding two plastic bags approached us. He poured a mango drink in two glasses and offered us. Initially, we refused but when he said it was ‘prasad’, my sister-in-law and niece accepted the offering and consumed it,” said Singh. “After half an hour, they started feeling drowsy and fell unconscious. Meanwhile, several people raised an alarm that someone offered a mango drink laced with sedatives,” he said.

Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Hisar who attended the fair, said more than 20 people were throwing up and eight collapsed on the ground. “All those suffering had consumed the drink... everyone started looking for the men, who were offering the drink but could not locate them. We took the victims to the hospital and some of them required admission as their condition had deteriorated,” said Kumar.

Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Rohtak and an attendee of the fair, said, “We came to the fair in Mubarikpur with a group of 20 people. A cold drink was being offered as ‘prasad’, which was consumed by most people. People fell sick within 20 minutes of consuming the drink. Eight people from our group were admitted to the hospital. Though they are still feeling drowsy, their condition is stable.”

Police on Wednesday said while some of the victims were discharged, some are still undergoing treatment. Chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav said, “We have sent the blood samples of nine patients and vomit samples of four patients for testing. We are awaiting the reports. The empty bottle of the drink found lying at the fair has also been sent for chemical testing.”

The victims alleged that the suspects targeted mostly women and children. A police team from Farrukhnagar police station shifted the victims to the hospital and recorded their statements as well as of their family members.

A case under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday night.

Sunil Kumar, the station house officer at Farrukhnagar police station, confirmed that the suspects offered a mango drink, which was laced with some intoxicant. “People started falling sick and 28 people were taken to civil hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable. We have initiated a probe. The belongings of the people attending the fair were intact and nothing was stolen. The suspects are yet to be identified; the motive is not yet clear why the crime was committed,” he said.

Police said they suspect that there was more than one person involved in the crime as victims alleged that different people approached the attendees at the fair and offered the drink. Police said there are no CCTV cameras installed in the temple or the parking area, which could help them identify the suspects.

